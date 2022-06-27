Vianna Keating

Oct. 4, 1936–June 25, 2022

Vianna J. (McDonie) Keating, 85, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born on Oct. 4, 1936, to Wallace D. and Ethel (Lyons) McDonie in Russell, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Keating, whom she married on Jan. 6, 1956 in Lawrenceville, Indiana.

Vianna was a 1954 graduate of Ironton High School. After graduating high school, Vianna went on to attend Ashland Business college. She then received her LPN from Scioto Technical College of Nursing in 1973. Vianna worked as a nurse for Lawrence County Medical Center for 23 years.

She was a member of Storms Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Vianna is survived by a son, William Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Keating, of Ironton; two daughters, Janice (John) Lewis, of Ironton, and Mary Catherine (Tim) Shook, of Jackson; son-in-law, Steve (Melissa) Pyles ,of Gallipolis; eight grandchildren, Julie (Keith) Pavlick, Jared (Emily) Pyles, Anna Pyles, Valerie (JT) Jenkins, Teresa (David) Maynard, Billy Lewis, Jennie Shook and Steffi (Justin) Capalbo; and eleven great-grandchildren, Gabriela and Callum Pavlick, Abby, Evangeline and Ian Pyles, Maxwell, Lucas and Eli Jenkins, Claire Maynard, and Brayden and Sailor Lewis.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sheri L Pyles; and three brothers, Wallace B. McDonie, Carl E. McDonie and William O. McDonie.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Woodland Cemetery with Pastor Kenny Hurst officiating. Calling hours will be Saturday from 11–12:45 p.m. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

To offer online condolences to the Keating family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.