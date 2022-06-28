Carol Rogers

Oct. 8, 1937–June 26, 2022

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Carol Jean Rogers was called home to Heaven at the age of 84.

Carol was born on Oct. 8, 1937, in Blackfork, to Clifford and Darlene Malone.

She was married to James Rogers for 61 years. They raised two children, Connie and Rusty.

She graduated from Decatur Washington Schools and was a cook for Decatur Elementary for 35

years.

While she was a cook, she served not just delicious food, but also a hug and a smile. She loved her job and she loved the students.

Carol was a member of Decatur Missionary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school classes, sang in the choir and helped wherever she was needed.

She loved celebrating birthdays and holidays with her family, but even more she enjoyed the ordinary days of swimming in her pool with her children and grandchildren and playing board games in the afternoon.

She found particular joy in helping her grandchildren decorate their birthday cakes and in throwing tea parties with her great-granddaughter.

She found her happiness in the happiness of others.

She also loved to camp and fish and, in later years, sit in her swing under a tree in her front yard with her little dog, Bella.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Darlene Malone; her husband, James; and her granddaughter, Amber Rogers.

She is survived by her children, Connie (Terry) Evans, of Pedro, and Rusty (Teresa) Rogers, of Peebles; her grandchildren, Shane (Tamara) Evans, of Gretna, Virginia, Ty (Brittney) Evans, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kenny (Jade) Rogers, of Capitola, California, and Kristina Rogers, of Peebles; her great-granddaughter, Isabella Evans of Gretna, Virginia; her brother, James (Gleah) Malone; and one much-loved Cavalier Spaniel, Bella.

Special recognition is given to the caregivers and friends who took such good care of Carol during her last years, Gloria Harper, Pam Kidd, Carolyn Sizemore and Joanne Cox, her hospice team and Harbor Healthcare staff. They are kind souls who treated Carol with love and respect.

Services for Carol will be held at Decatur Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday at noon with visitation the hour prior. Todd Slayton, chaplain with Community Hospice and Jonathon Wiseman, pastor at Decatur Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Roger’s Cemetery, Decatur.

