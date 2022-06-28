Howard Lester Clark Jr.

Howard Lester Clark Jr., 79, of South Point, died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

He was survived by his wife, Mary L. Schwab Clark, who died on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Funeral Services for both Mary and Howard will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Kyle Burchett officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Burial for Howard will follow in the Veterans section of Woodland Cemetery. Directly after, the family will proceed to Pine Grove Cemetery for Mary’s burial.