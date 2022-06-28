Mary Clark

Mary L. Clark, 86, of South Point, died on Friday, June 24, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard L. Clark, who passed only a few days before her on June 21, 2022.

Funeral Services for both Mary and Howard will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Kyle Burchett officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Burial for Howard will follow in the Veterans section of Woodland Cemetery. Directly after, the family will proceed to Pine Grove Cemetery for Mary’s burial.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.