Ohio Poultry Association calls for nominations

Staff report

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) is accepting suggestions for nominations to serve on the 2023-2024 American Egg Board (AEB), which is U.S. egg farmer’s link to consumers in communicating the value of the incredible egg. AEB is seeking an ethnically diverse group of candidates. Appointed members will serve a two-year term.

“Board members serve an important role in assisting AEB’s mission to increase demand for egg and egg products on behalf of U.S. egg farmers,” said Jim Chakeres, OPA executive vice president. “It is a pleasure to work with other professionals on a national level in order to guide the egg community and further our commitment to providing safe and affordable eggs for our Ohioans and the rest of the world.”

All nominations should be submitted by July 13 to OPA at info@ohiopoultry.org.

To be eligible for nomination, individuals must be producers or representatives of producers and they must own 75,000 or more laying hens. Producers who own less than 75,000 hens are eligible provided they have not applied for exemption and are paying assessments to AEB.

The board is appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and consists of 18 members and 18 alternates from all regions of the country who are egg farmers nominated by certified state and regional organizations representing egg farmers.

Members and alternates may not serve more than three consecutive two-year terms in their current position. The diversity of the board should reflect the diversity of their industries in experience of members, marketing strategies, methods of production and distribution, and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring diverse perspectives.

For more information about Ohio’s egg farms, visit www.ohiopoultry.org or www.ohioeggs.com.