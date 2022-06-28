Robert Sullivan Jr.

Robert Eugene Sullivan Jr., 65, of Chesapeake, died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Sullivan.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.