South Point teaming up with Kenova, Catlettsburg for fireworks

SOUTH POINT — The Village of South Point will be teaming up with local governments across the Tri-State for a fireworks display on Saturday, July 2.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the village is working with Kenova, West Virginia and Catlettsburg and the Boyd County Court, in Kentucky, for a fireworks show to be let off from the Ohio River between the towns.

Gaskin said it will be the biggest display in the Tri-State for the Independence Day weekend.

Email newsletter signup

“The grand finale will have 1,500 shells,” he said.

He said the fireworks will be launched from a point that will make it possible to see the show from anywhere in South Point, Kenova or Catlettsburg.

The fireworks, set for 10 p.m., will be done by Pyro Shows, a company from Tennessee, whom Gaskin said have also been working with Ashland, Kentucky for a show that weekend.

He said Summit RV, in Ashland, have provided an SUV, which will be stationed in South Point, to give the fireworks crew a place to stay for the weekend.

Musical accompaniment will be provided on the South Point side of the river on the radio at 104.7 FM.

Also on July 2, South Point will host a golf cart parade, beginning at South Point Park and set for 2 p.m.

Residents are invited to decorate golf carts with a patriotic theme.