Property Transfers 06-29-2022

• Dan Fulks to The Timothy Duane Martin 2018 Irrevocable Trust, Chesapeake, $50,000
• Daniel D. Fulks, Trustee to The Timothy Duane Martin 2018 Irrevocable Trust, Chesapeake, $150,000
• O. Clark Collins Jr. AKA Oakley Clark Collins Jr. to First Choice Property Acquisitions LLC, Decatur, $47,500
• James T. Holt IV Administrator of The Estate of Sharon Wilson to Andrew Cocklin, Ironton, $85,000
• Big Bay 6 LLC to Ronald Zembradt, South Point, $29,900
• Thomas and Sandra Belville to AUG Property Investments LLC, Rome, $4,000
• AUG Property Investments to Thomas Lewis Belville and Sandra Dale Belville, Proctorville, $2,000
• Sandra L. DeLapa to Sherry D. Loyer, South Point, $250,000
• Charles S. and Pamela Bocook to David L. and April J. Dickens, Rome, $26,000
• Sherry R. Adkins to George Lorme and Thomas Lorme, Elizabeth, $91,500
• Laura T. McComas, Daniel E. Bodmer, Timothy A. Bodmer and Ronald E. Bodmer to Shiloh M. Fannin and Bryan H. Brigner, Coal Grove, $172,500
• September Townes LLC to StevenT Lucas and Patrick A. Lucas, Union, $165,000
• Gloria J. Cassell to Andrew G. Mann and Logan Jones, South Point, $170,000
• Rebecca J. Nenni, Ruby D. Boll, and Deborah B. Meehan to Mark A. Kline and Amy L. Kline, Pedro, $153,835
• Nicholas B. McMahon, Lynne S. McMahon and Clara Ann McMahon Morgan, Ironton, $138,900
• Angie C. Ellis AKA Angie G. Ellis to Zachary T. Melvin and Alisa Marie Melvin, Ironton, $109,310
• Jarrod Z. Morgan to Jessica I. Bowden, Coal Grove, $92,500
• Lawrence Seagraves Jr. to Cara B. Haynes and Austen D. Cooper, Waterloo, $162,000
• Gregory A. Slone and Kara Beth Blakeman to Steve Smith, Proctorville, $106,441
• Sandie J. Bova, Successor Trustee of the Mary Cheuvront Revocable Trust Agreement dated December 6, 2012 to Ryan Lee Brumfield, Proctorville, $165,000
• Heath Bridges to Brittany Wells, South Point, $186,200
• DSV SPV1 LLC to Castle 2020 LLC, Ironton, $22,600
• Jeryln Kay Guy to Warren Chapman, Scottown, $130,000
• Travis Wise and Stacy Wise to Hannah M Wise and Austin T. Wise, Chesapeake, $65,000
• Christopher P. and Katie Dillon to Bailey P. and Heather D. Bender, South Point, $212,000
• Timothy C. Robinson to Robert Bazell, Ironton, $500
• Robert Taylor Thompson Special Needs Trust to Gabriel and Lanena Ruggles, Ironton, $80,000
• Teresa Elkins Wilburn to Paul and Stacy Johnson, Chesapeake, $67,000
• Big Bay 6 LLC to Chatfield Property 1 LLC, Coal Grove, $55,000
• Charles E. Silcox Wife’s Gap Trust and Eleanor F. Silcox Trust to TJK Management Company, Proctorville, $110,000
• Ditech Financial LLC to Stacey Renee Arthur, South Point, $152,900
• Aaron M. Gustin and Elizabeth D. Gustin to Travis Wagner and Catherine Wagner, Ironton, $211,000
• Richard Patrick to Steven Hern, Kitts Hill, $17,000
• Jaymie Howard to Michael Bailey, Ironton, $44,120
• Kenneth M. Delawder to Silver Springs Holdings LLC, Ironton, $15,000
• Charles Kevin Dean and Ladonna Dean to Daak Russell and Rebecca J. Russell, Chesapeake, $282,000
• Noel T. Shriner and Birttany M. Shriner to Clare C. McCarty, Proctorville, $250,000
• NRZ Passthrough Trust VII to Patrick Stahl, South Point, $50,000
• Eric Wallace and Kerri Wallace to Clarkson Properties LLC, Proctorville, $135,000
• Billy J. Nance and Mary L. Nance to GDC Rentals LLC, South Point, $216,000

