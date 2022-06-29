Property Transfers 06-29-2022

• Dan Fulks to The Timothy Duane Martin 2018 Irrevocable Trust, Chesapeake, $50,000

• Daniel D. Fulks, Trustee to The Timothy Duane Martin 2018 Irrevocable Trust, Chesapeake, $150,000

• O. Clark Collins Jr. AKA Oakley Clark Collins Jr. to First Choice Property Acquisitions LLC, Decatur, $47,500

• James T. Holt IV Administrator of The Estate of Sharon Wilson to Andrew Cocklin, Ironton, $85,000

• Big Bay 6 LLC to Ronald Zembradt, South Point, $29,900

• Thomas and Sandra Belville to AUG Property Investments LLC, Rome, $4,000

• AUG Property Investments to Thomas Lewis Belville and Sandra Dale Belville, Proctorville, $2,000

• Sandra L. DeLapa to Sherry D. Loyer, South Point, $250,000

• Charles S. and Pamela Bocook to David L. and April J. Dickens, Rome, $26,000

• Sherry R. Adkins to George Lorme and Thomas Lorme, Elizabeth, $91,500

• Laura T. McComas, Daniel E. Bodmer, Timothy A. Bodmer and Ronald E. Bodmer to Shiloh M. Fannin and Bryan H. Brigner, Coal Grove, $172,500

• September Townes LLC to StevenT Lucas and Patrick A. Lucas, Union, $165,000

• Gloria J. Cassell to Andrew G. Mann and Logan Jones, South Point, $170,000

• Rebecca J. Nenni, Ruby D. Boll, and Deborah B. Meehan to Mark A. Kline and Amy L. Kline, Pedro, $153,835

• Nicholas B. McMahon, Lynne S. McMahon and Clara Ann McMahon Morgan, Ironton, $138,900

• Angie C. Ellis AKA Angie G. Ellis to Zachary T. Melvin and Alisa Marie Melvin, Ironton, $109,310

• Jarrod Z. Morgan to Jessica I. Bowden, Coal Grove, $92,500

• Lawrence Seagraves Jr. to Cara B. Haynes and Austen D. Cooper, Waterloo, $162,000

• Gregory A. Slone and Kara Beth Blakeman to Steve Smith, Proctorville, $106,441

• Sandie J. Bova, Successor Trustee of the Mary Cheuvront Revocable Trust Agreement dated December 6, 2012 to Ryan Lee Brumfield, Proctorville, $165,000

• Heath Bridges to Brittany Wells, South Point, $186,200

• DSV SPV1 LLC to Castle 2020 LLC, Ironton, $22,600

• Jeryln Kay Guy to Warren Chapman, Scottown, $130,000

• Travis Wise and Stacy Wise to Hannah M Wise and Austin T. Wise, Chesapeake, $65,000

• Christopher P. and Katie Dillon to Bailey P. and Heather D. Bender, South Point, $212,000

• Timothy C. Robinson to Robert Bazell, Ironton, $500

• Robert Taylor Thompson Special Needs Trust to Gabriel and Lanena Ruggles, Ironton, $80,000

• Teresa Elkins Wilburn to Paul and Stacy Johnson, Chesapeake, $67,000

• Big Bay 6 LLC to Chatfield Property 1 LLC, Coal Grove, $55,000

• Charles E. Silcox Wife’s Gap Trust and Eleanor F. Silcox Trust to TJK Management Company, Proctorville, $110,000

• Ditech Financial LLC to Stacey Renee Arthur, South Point, $152,900

• Aaron M. Gustin and Elizabeth D. Gustin to Travis Wagner and Catherine Wagner, Ironton, $211,000

• Richard Patrick to Steven Hern, Kitts Hill, $17,000

• Jaymie Howard to Michael Bailey, Ironton, $44,120

• Kenneth M. Delawder to Silver Springs Holdings LLC, Ironton, $15,000

• Charles Kevin Dean and Ladonna Dean to Daak Russell and Rebecca J. Russell, Chesapeake, $282,000

• Noel T. Shriner and Birttany M. Shriner to Clare C. McCarty, Proctorville, $250,000

• NRZ Passthrough Trust VII to Patrick Stahl, South Point, $50,000

• Eric Wallace and Kerri Wallace to Clarkson Properties LLC, Proctorville, $135,000

• Billy J. Nance and Mary L. Nance to GDC Rentals LLC, South Point, $216,000

Email newsletter signup