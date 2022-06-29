Railroad Days leads off summer events

RUSSELL, Ky. — The weekend may have been hot and humid, but Railroad Days still drew a crowd to downtown Russell for the first week of summer.

The streets were closed off for music, vendors, inflatables and games, such as an archery contest, while the Cincinnati Circus entertained crowds on Friday evening with an aerial show, followed by stilt walkers, face painting and balloons for children on Saturday.

The activities were one of many lined up for the Tri-State this summer.

Ashland will kick off Summer Motion on July 2, the first time for the annual festival since the COVID-19 pandemic forced closures. The festival will run through July 4.

Also this weekend is Family Fun Days, the annual multi-day festival making its return to Paul Porter Park in Coal Grove.

Coming weeks will see the Lawrence County Fair, set to kick off on July 9 at the fairgrounds in Rome Township, while the Ohio River Revival will take place on the Ironton riverfront in September.