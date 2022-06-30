Diana Waller

March 11, 1953– June 28, 2022

Diana J. (Di) Waller, 69, of Ironton, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

She was born on March 11, 1953, to the late Howard Hunter Carmon and Rosemary Thomas Carmon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Waller; her beloved son, Charles Hunter Carmon (Chuckie) Waller; brothers, Gary L. Carmon and Charles Steven Carmon, Edward R. Carmon; and sister, Brenda K. Murray.

Di is survived by her brothers, Howard A. (Linda) Carmon, Mark A. Carmon; sisters, Janet L. Carmon and Melissa G. Carmon, all of Ironton; and several nieces and nephews.

Di was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by her brothers, sisters and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home noon until 1 p.m. on Friday.

Committal services will be held at a later date in Ice Creek Cemetery.