Noel Massie

Jan. 21, 1931–June 28, 2022

Noel F. Massie, 91, of Gallipolis, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Noel was born on Jan. 21, 1931, in Lecta, a son of the late Linus Perry and Anna Marie Woolum Massie.

Noel attended Wilson School, a one room school house for seven years, (1937-1944) and graduated from Waterloo High School in 1948 and attended Rio Grande College from 1948-1949.

Noel moved to Gallia County in 1953 and was married to Norma Kathryn Elliott on July 12, 1953 at First Baptist Church in Gallipolis, Ohio, by Rev. Greene.

Katie preceded him in death on April 13, 2016, and an infant brother, Robert Linus Massie preceded in 1936.

Noel was employed at the A&P Grocery Store for 30 years, starting as a clerk and retiring on Dec. 24, 1981 as the manager of the meat department.

Noel served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War from Nov. 7, 1951 – Nov. 1, 1953.

Noel was a twenty-year member of the Centenary Grange, serving as master in 1970; he was a 4-H advisor and served as president of the Gallia County 4-H Advisors Association in 1969.

He joined Waterloo Order of the Eastern Star #447 in 1965 and was the Worthy Patron in 1970; Noel was a member of the Waterloo Masonic Lodge since 1951 and received the 32nd degree in 1960.

Noel served on the Gallia County Soil and Water Conservation District Board for twelve years; was a member of Resource, Conservation and Development and a past member of the Gallia County Conservation Club.

He was a member of the Walnut Ridge Church since 1948 and attended First Baptist Church in Gallipolis and Rodney Church of Light, in Rodney.

Noel was an election poll worker, a charter member of the Wrinkle Club and he enjoyed hunting, traveling and farming.

Noel is survived by two sons Tim (Pam) Massie, of Gallipolis, and Rob (Connie) Massie, of Bidwell; six grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Massie, Jeff (Kacy) Massie, Erica (Nate) Preston, Heath (Mallory) Massie, Travis (Nichole) Massie and Adam (Erica) Massie; sixteen great-grandchildren, Luke, Layton, and Laramie Massie, Benson, Baylor, and Briggs, Massie, Brooke and Katie Preston, Amelia, Greta, and Byron Massie, Marla and Dean Massie, Payton, Wyatt and Clay Massie.

The calling hours for Noel will be held on Friday at Willis Funeral Home from 5–8 p.m. A Masonic Service will be at 8 p.m. after the visiting hours.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday at Willis Funeral Home at 2 p.m., with Pastors Stanley Strode and Aaron Young.

His burial will follow in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens.

Jason, Jeff, Heath, Travis, Adam and Layton Massie will serve as pallbearers and Dr. Mike Zirille and Bob Fellure will be honorary pallbearers.

Military rites will be given at the cemetery by the Gallia County Funeral Detail.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you consider donating to Long Range Improvement Fund for the Gallia County Junior Fair, P.O. Box 931, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

