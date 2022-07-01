Chesapeake reminds residents that fireworks are not permitted in village limits

Chesapeake — The Village of Chesapeake, the Chesapeake-Union Township Fire Department and the Chesapeake Police Department issued a press release on Thursday to notify and remind residents that it is unlawful to sell, use or discharge fireworks within the limits of the Village of Chesapeake.

Per Ordinance No. 2022-9, any person found in violation is guilty of a misdemeanor of the third degree.

Prohibiting the sale use, and discharge of fireworks will be enforced to reduce fire risk and to keep residents out of harm’s way.

The village urged residents to have a safe and enjoyable holiday and if they have any questions or concerns, to contact village hall at 740-867-5600.