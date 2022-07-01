Herbert Jackson

Jan. 4, 1937–June 30, 2022

Herbert Lewis Jackson, 85, of Ironton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Mr. Jackson was born Jan. 4, 1937, in Ironton, a son to the late Charles and Christine (Jones) Jackson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janice (Moore) Jackson, whom he married May 31, 1958.

Mr. Jackson was a 1955 graduate of Ironton High School and proudly served in the United States Army.

After 37 years of service as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, he retired in 1998.

Mr. Jackson enjoyed reading, learning local history, especially charcoal iron furnace history.

He attended Gateway Baptist Church in Ironton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, an infant daughter and five brothers, Roger, Charles, Robert, Harold and Carl Jackson.

Those left to cherish his memory along with his wife, Janice, are three daughters, Beverly (Kenny) Belcher, of South Point, Sherri Baldridge, of Ashland, Kentucky, and Susan (Pete) Stanton, of Inlet Beach, Florida; and son, Bill (Mary) Jackson, of Russell, Kentucky.

His four grandchildren, Madison Jackson, of Denver, Colorado, Aaron Jackson, of Ironton, Andrew Stanton, of Brooklyn, New York, and Lauren Stanton of Charleston, South Carolina; two step-grandchildren, Sydney and Lauren Fields, of Russell, Kentucky; and two sisters, Patricia Harris, Mary Lou Jackson; and brother Jim Jackson, all of Ironton.

Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Woodland Cemetery, Section 11, with Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating. Military rites will be provided by VFW Post #8850.

To offer the Jackson family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.