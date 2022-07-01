Ironton Ladies 9-Hole League finally back on the course

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — Evidently, Mother Nature isn’t that big of a golf fan.

High temperatures or rain prevented the Ironton Ladies Nine Hole Golf Association from playing the past few weeks, but they resumed the past two weeks.

On May 31, Pat Riggs served as the hostess and served breakfast treats and explained the day’s golfing events and the pairings for those events.

Teeing off at 9:30 that morning, the competition was strong but Pat Lambert and Dora Carmon outlasted the others as they each won an events and tied for low putts.

The ladies tallied their scores on the board for any score lower for each hole than they had previously done before and then added any qualifying cores to the birdie and par green.

This past Tuesday, it was breakfast and a meeting at 9 a.m. with Pat Lambert serving as hostess and breakfast treats as well.

Lambert arranged the golfers for the day’s events with Sharon Fox, Lana Moore, Riggs and Lambert all tying for one event win while Moore came away with a win in a second event. Riggs won low putts on the day.

Next week’s hostess will be Moore.

The golfing group is open to all women ages 18 and older. The outings are for exercise and just enjoying each other’s company.

The weekly outing is held at the Ironton Country Club on Route 650 coming from Hanging Rock and then taking County Road 43 to the left for about three-quarters of a mile and turning left down the hill to the club.

They meet each Tuesday with a brief meeting and breakfast usually at 9:30 a.m. and take to the links at 10. However, with the warmer summer weather, the group now meets a half-hour earlier.