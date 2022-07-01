Lawrence County Road Report July 1-7, 2022

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 7 Slide Repair – Work has begun on a slide repair project along State Route 7 between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road. State Route 7 northbound will be reduced to one lane. State Route 7 southbound will be unaffected. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 775 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a project to resurface State Route 775 between State Route 217 and Arabia Greasy Ridge Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., and traffic will be maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 7 Landslide Repair – Work has begun on a slide repair project between Tallow Ridge Road and Big Branch Road. Traffic on State Route 7 northbound will be maintained in one lane throughout construction. Traffic on State Route 7 southbound will be unaffected. Estimated completion: Summer.

• U.S. 52 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the Solida Road interchange and Delta Lane as of March 21. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction. The project will also perform bridge maintenance and repairs along this section of U.S. 52. Estimated completion: Fall.

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.

