Reba Robinson

Reba Loretta Robinson, 80, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Reba is survived by her husband, Ron Robinson.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.