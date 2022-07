Tyler Napier

Tyler Lee Napier, 30, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, died on June 26, 2022, in Halifax Health Medical Center, Daytona Beach, Florida.

A graveside service with burial to follow will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, West Virginia.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.