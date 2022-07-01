Woman indicted for hitting person with car

An Ironton woman has been indicted for running from the police and hitting a person with a car and a pair of Arizonans have been indicted on multiple charges after police found them passed out at a gas station. Sara Beth Shanks, 36, Ironton, was indicted of third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and fourth-degree felony vehicular assault. According to the indictment, On May 28, Shanks fled from police officers after they tried to stop her and while fleeing, hit a woman. In a separate case, passing out in parking lot lead to a pair being arrested on felony charges.

Around 10 p.m. on June 8, the Ironton Police Department was called about a possible overdose in the parking lot of the Speedway convenience store on Park Avenue in Ironton. When officers arrived, they made contact with the female driver, Erin N. Berra, 38, Phoenix, Arizona, who was alert, and the male passenger, Philip J. Zetter, 42, Mesa, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found several firearms and narcotics including methamphetamine and heroin. Officers also said they found a batch of fake IDs from multiple states belonging to the suspects, as well as several fraudulent credit cards. They also said they found laptops and printers used to make credit cards and IDs, as well as blank credit cards.

The pair was arrested and incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail. Berra has an outstanding felony warrant from Arizona for parole violation. Now, the pair is facing multiple felony indictments. Zetter was indicted on charges of fourth-degree felony improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools, fourth-degree felony assault. Berra was indicted on charges of fourth-degree felony improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree possession of criminal tools.

Other people indicted and their charges include:

• Laura D. Fisher, 34, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine, fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Britney D. Wells, 36, Flatwoods, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Brandon L. Strunk, 30, Ironton, first-degree misdemeanor using weapons while intoxicated, fifth-degree felony unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability.

• Shane David Taylor, 32, Ironton, two counts of third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Kenneth L. Kennedy, 52, Huntington, West Virginia, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Nathan Donald Grice, 37, South Bend, Indiana, first-degree felonious assault, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Chad A. Reynolds, 38, South Point, fifth-degree felony breaking & entering, second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Amber Lynn Fraley, 33, Ironton, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Jeremy L. Griffin, 42, West Union, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Evin B. McConnell, 25, South Point, fifth-degree felony domestic violence.

• Brian W. Webb, 49, Ironton, fifth-degree felony theft.

• Terrence D.H. Johnson, 36, Groveport, fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• George M. Earl, 51, Huntington, West Virginia, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Dennis R. King, 69, Lucasville, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Robert A. Szostek, 47, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Makalee E. Buzzard, 20, Kitts Hill, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Timothy M. Ross, 31, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Tyler E. Butcher, 30, South Point, fifth-degree felony theft, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

• Teddy R. Nelson, 48, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Melissa S. Jenkins, 39, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Adam T. Fraback, 38, Chesapeake, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• James B. Staley, 64, South Point, second-degree felony felonious assault.

• Michael W. Neff, 28, Proctorville, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Lakeesha R. Grayer, 27, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony trafficking in marijuana, fourth-degree felony handling firearms in a motor vehicle, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• James L. Kelley, 35, Ironton, second-degree felony felonious assault, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanor using weapons while intoxicated.

• Natasha Rae Greathouse, 35, Ashland, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.