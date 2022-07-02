Boyd County Animal Shelter to host benefit gala

ASHLAND, Ky. — On Saturday, July 23, the Boyd County Animal Shelter will host a benefit gala, The Fur Ball.

The goal of the event is to raise money for the welfare of the animals in Boyd County as well as to provide community assistance for injured animals and spay and neuter services.

The gala is a great opportunity to dress up and help local animals. Gala tickets are $60 each or $100 for two tickets.

Email newsletter signup

Tickets include dinner, featuring a Mexican food bar with your choice of fajitas or tacos, an open bar, a DJ and silent auctions.

Businesses can donate items for the silent auction until July 20.

Top Dog Table Sponsorships are available for $1,000 and include one table for eight with prime seating close to the dance floor, unlimited food and drinks, digital advertisement scrolling on six different TVs and a shelter recognition card giving them props for being a top sponsor.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.facebook.com/BoydCountyShelter

The Fur Ball Gala will be held at the Boyd Convention and Arts Center, located at 15605 KY Route 180 in Catlettsburg.