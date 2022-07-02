Clyde Runyon

Clyde Runyon, 83, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred Runyon.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating.

Visitation will be held 10–11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.