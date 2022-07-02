FOOD: Pork Chops in Creamy Mustard-Peppercorn Sauce, Pineapple Chicken Kebabs

Pork Chops in Creamy Mustard-Peppercorn Sauce

• 3/4 cup evaporated 2% milk

• 3 tablespoons spicy brown mustard or Dijon mustard

• 3/4 teaspoon coarsely cracked black peppercorns

• 1/2 teaspoon all-purpose flour

• 4 boneless pork loin chops

(1 1/4 pounds), cut 3/4-inch thick

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1 teaspoon minced garlic

• 1/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

• Cooked noodles or rice (optional)

• Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

In bowl, whisk milk, mustard, peppercorns and flour. Set aside.

Email newsletter signup

Pat pork chops dry with paper towels. Sprinkle both sides of chops with salt.

In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook pork chops 3-4 minutes, or until browned. Turn and cook 3-4 minutes, or until thermometer inserted in thickest part of chops reads 145 F. Transfer chops to serving platter.

Loosely cover with foil to keep warm.

Add garlic to drippings in skillet. Cook 15 seconds. Stir in broth. Cook, stirring constantly, until most liquid evaporates. Stir in milk mixture and any accumulated juices from cooked pork. Cook and stir until just boiling. Immediately remove from heat and spoon sauce over chops.

Serve with noodles or rice, if desired. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

Pineapple Chicken Kebabs

• 1 can (6 ounces) pineapple juice

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 lime, zest and juice only

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, grated

• 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 1 package Perdue Fresh Cuts Diced Chicken Breast

• 1/2 fresh pineapple, cut into 16 chunks

• 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and

cut into 16 (1-inch) chunks

• 4 metal skewers or 8 wooden skewers

(12 inches) soaked in water 30 minutes

In bowl, whisk pineapple juice, vegetable oil, lime juice and zest, sugar, ginger and red pepper flakes until sugar dissolves. Add diced chicken breast, cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.

Thread alternating pieces of chicken, pineapple and red bell pepper onto skewers. Discard remaining marinade.

Heat lightly greased grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Grill kebabs 10-12 minutes, turning every 3-4 minutes until chicken feels firm to touch and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 165 F.

Remove kebabs from grill, rest 2-3 minutes and serve.

Tip: If using wooden skewers, soak in water 30 minutes to keep skewers from burning on grill. If using metal skewers, remember chicken will cook faster because metal will conduct heat and cook chicken cubes from inside along with grill heat cooking chicken from outside.