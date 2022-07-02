Ohio Valley Bank to open in Ironton

Ohio Valley Bank will expand into Lawrence County with a new office, set to open in Ironton later this summer. The office, which will be located in the Ironton Hills Plaza, will feature a lobby, night deposit and a drive-thru ATM.

Terri Taylor, OVB Lawrence County region manager, said she was looking forward to bringing the bank’s community-focused services into Lawrence County. “We are thrilled to not only expand our footprint into Lawrence County, but to bring OVB’s Community First mission to the area,” she said. “OVB has a proud, 150-year history of serving our customers’ financial needs through local decision making and a comprehensive offering of lending and deposit accounts. I personally invite you to become part of the OVB family.”

Along with Taylor, Brenda Estep has joined the team as account service representative. The bank is currently looking to hire a branch operations manager for the new office. Those interested should go to www.ovbc.com/connect/careers and complete an application.

Hours of operation will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday.