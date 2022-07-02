School news

Klaiber graduates from Saint Anselm College

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College has released the list of 540 graduates for the 2021-2022 school year.

On May 21, Breanna Klaiber, of Ironton, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.

Members of the class of 2022 were celebrated for academic achievement and for overcoming the challenges brought on by the pandemic during the 129th Commencement Exercises. The college’s first graduate school class also received diplomas that day with 22 students completing a 4+1 Masters of Arts in Criminal Justice program

Addis, Hairston graduate from University of Findlay

FINDLAY — University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees and were invited to walk in the University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7. 790 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2021 – 2022.

Local students include:

• Joshua Addis, of Pedro, received the following: Doctor of Physical Therapy.

• Jordan Hairston, of Ironton, received the following: Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Located in Findlay, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom.

Joseph Williams receives degree from Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. — Joseph Williams, of South Point, has earned a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Williams was among more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 44,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

Delawder graduates from Freed-Hardeman University

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Approximately 350 students received degrees on May 14 during the spring commencement ceremony held in Loyd Auditorium including Kama Delawder, of Ironton, who graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service.

Students make President’s List at Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.

• Lilly Zornes, of Ironton, earning a B.S. in Kin, Nutrition and Health in Kinesiology.

• Zoe Laslo, of South Point, earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5.

• Hailey Browning, of South Point, earning a Bachelor of Science in Speech Path and Audiology.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford.

Students make Dean’s List at Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

• Boston Kuhn, of Oak Hill, earning a B.S. in Business in Accountancy.

• Isaac Kuhn, of Oak Hill, earning a B.S. in Business in Finance.

• Alex Bentley, of South Point, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies.

Sheridan graduates from Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS — Kaylee Sheridan, of Ironton, graduated from Columbus State Community College during Spring Semester commencement held on May 13.

Rowe earns spot on Susquehanna University Dean’s List

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Erin Rowe, of Proctorville, was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Rowe, of the Class of 2024, is majoring in management.

The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Susquehanna, a liberal arts university offering more than 100 majors and minors in business, humanities, arts and sciences, focuses on intellectual development, global competence and career success.