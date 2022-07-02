The Wild Ramp to celebrate 10 years with birthday party

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Enjoy free cake, a Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams tasting, tours of the new Online Food Hub, meeting local producers and more at The Wild Ramp’s 10th Birthday Celebration on Sunday, July 17 (National Ice Cream Day). The festivities will take place from 1–4 p.m. at the market, located at 555 14th St W. in Huntington.

“It was amazing right from the start. From day one the community embraced the idea of a year-round, indoor farmers market, and with hard work and help from sponsors, donors, volunteers and the producers themselves, The Wild Ramp has grown and surpassed all expectations,” said Market Director Shelly Keeney. “Over the past ten years our market staff and board has remained steadfast to our mission of increasing local food access in our region. And with the launch of our new Online Food Hub platform, we expect to grow the farming community we serve by leaps and bounds. I’m optimistic about the future of The Wild Ramp and look forward to the next 10 years.”

A schedule of events is as follows:

• 1:00-1:30 Opening Remarks, Cake, Meet the Producers

• 1:30-2:30 Online Food Hub Tour #1

• 1:30-2:30 Jeni’s Ice Cream Tasting

• 2:30-3:30 Online Food Hub Tour #2

• 3:30-4:00 Closing

There will be two tours of the Online Food Hub in case participants would like to take part in the Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams tasting.

Registration is required for the tasting. It is $15 per person and limited to 20 participants. More information can be found on The Wild Ramp’s event calendar at www.wildramp.org or on Facebook @thewildramp.

Additionally, The Wild Ramp, a nonprofit, is running a fundraising campaign to coincide with the milestone. Anyone who signs up to be a $10 monthly donor before July 17 will receive a sticker, shopping bag, t-shirt and be entered to win two Farm-to-Table Dinner tickets. The winner will be announced at the close of the birthday event. Donations can be made by clicking the “Donate” button on www.wildramp.org.

The Wild Ramp (Tri-State Local Foods, Inc.) is a year-round, non-profit farmers market based in Huntington, West Virginia, with a mission to grow and support a vibrant economy and community for local food, food products, and artisan goods. The Wild Ramp is located at 555 14th Street W, Huntington. Market hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 304-523-7267 or visit wildramp.org.