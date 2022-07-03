Lawrence County museum to host pie contest on July 16

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Lawrence County Museum (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)

The Lawrence County Museum will host their annual Pie Contest/Pie Social at 2 p.m. on July.

There will be Amateur and Business class categories. All pies must be homemade.

To enter the contest, bring the pie to the museum by 2 p.m. on the day of the event. After winners are announced, all attendees will be able sample the pies.

Email newsletter signup

For more information, send a message to the museum’s Facebook page.

The museum is located at 506 S. Sixth St. in Ironton.

More News

Wrap it up – Veterans Service office gets new used vehicle

Friend has overstayed her welcome at rental home

Boyd County Animal Shelter to host benefit gala

Brown, colleagues urge Department of Health and Human Services to lower drug prices

Print Article