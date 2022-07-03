Lawrence County museum to host pie contest on July 16
Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 3, 2022
The Lawrence County Museum will host their annual Pie Contest/Pie Social at 2 p.m. on July.
There will be Amateur and Business class categories. All pies must be homemade.
To enter the contest, bring the pie to the museum by 2 p.m. on the day of the event. After winners are announced, all attendees will be able sample the pies.
Email newsletter signup
For more information, send a message to the museum’s Facebook page.
The museum is located at 506 S. Sixth St. in Ironton.