U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Court ruling show rejection of EPA overreach

The Supreme Court rightfully reined in the Biden Administration’s unreasonable and unlawful efforts to shut down American power plants and energy production.

The court decided the EPA cannot be used to sidestep Congress to enact a Green New Deal agenda that was not voted on and approved by both the House and Senate – it was tried, but did not pass.

This case, West Virginia vs. EPA, is an important one as it holds the Administrative State – unelected Washington bureaucrats and political appointees within the executive branch – in check. The EPA’s mission is to implement and enforce laws – not write them.

This Supreme Court in this term has returned more power from Washington to the American people than any court in recent memory. This is a win for America’s energy future, while also putting a check on the executive branch’s regulatory overreach.

In December of last year, I joined 43 House members and 49 senators on an amicus brief supporting the petitioners in this case.

— Statement issued after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency

Bill Johnson is a Republican who represents the 6th Congressional District, which covers Lawrence County.