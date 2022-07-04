Black history museum receives $50K anonymous donation

ASHLAND, Ky. — A new museum dedicated to Black history in Ashland received a major infusion of support recently.

Darrell Smith, who is co-founder of the museum, along with his aunt, Bernice Henry, said that a donation was recently made to their efforts for $50,000.

“I’m shocked,” Smith said. “It’s a lovely thing. I never expected anything like this. This will get us just about everything we need.”

Smith said work continues on the building, the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum, and a new roof is currently being installed.

The museum is set to open in 2023.

Smith currently runs a page on Facebook, “Ashland, Kentucky Black History,” which has attracted 600 members and features more than 3,000 photos and articles.

He said his goal is to offer exhibits, speakers and plan events to provide an education of Black history in the Tri-State, and it would be the first museum of its kind in the region.

Donations for the project are being accepted and those interested can contact the museum at C.B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum, Inc., 901 Kilgore Dr. Ashland, Ky. 41101.