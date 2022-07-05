Charles Fisher
Published 11:02 am Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Charles Fisher
Charles “Davie” Fisher, 41, of Ironton, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer on online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.