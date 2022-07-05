Charles Fisher

Charles “Davie” Fisher, 41, of Ironton, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer on online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.