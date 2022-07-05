Recorder’s Office gets new software

Lawrence County Recorder Sharon Gossett Hager announced on Thursday that she has implemented Cott Systems’ PropertyCheck in her office.

This new product helps protect residents from potential property and mortgage fraud. The 24/7 service allows residents to sign up on the record search screen of the office website, www.lawrencecountyohiorecorder.org. It is a user-friendly feature that may be accessed by selecting the PropertyCheck tab on the website’s search screen.

It is also available by going directly to the vendor’s link at https://cotthosting.com/OHLawrenceExternal/Sentry/Home.aspx .

Notifications will be sent when official documents are recorded on their property. Residents can activate alerts based on their name, property address or parcel number. There is no cost to use.

“I am excited to offer this free product and feel confident it will bring added peace of mind to property owners in Lawrence County,” Hager said. “I will continue to be proactive in preventing potential problems to my constituents.”

It is the responsibility of the Recorder’s Office to make a complete, accurate and permanent record of every document pertaining to the conveyance and encumbrance of land within Lawrence County. They also enforce more than 1,000 sections of the state law in the Ohio Revised Code pertaining to their duties.

For 130 years, Cott Systems has empowered local government offices to improve efficiency, provide superior constituent service and preserve the official records entrusted to their care. In addition to industry-leading software solutions, Cott Systems also offers traditional data and imaging services.