$8 tickets for Reds baseball in July

CINCINNTI — The month of July is jam-packed with Reds baseball and fun promotions at Great American Ball Park, and Bally Sports Ohio is giving you a great deal to enjoy the action!

For a limited time, buy tickets for just $8 to any of the Reds home games July 1-10, thanks to Bally Sports Ohio. That’s 11 different games to choose from, with promotions including a bobblehead, post-game concert, three fireworks shows and more.

With this special $8 deal, you can be part of all the fun and excitement happening at Great American Ball Park in July.

Those interested should hurry because the offer ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

