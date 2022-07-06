Angela Easterling

Angela Easterling

Angela Dawn (Collins) Easterling, 50, of Coal Grove, died on July 3, 2022, at River Run Nursing Facility, Franklin Furnace.

Memorial service will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Father Morris officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 5:30 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Burial in Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date.

