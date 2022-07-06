County commission meets in brief

On-location session that was set for fairgrounds was canceled

The Lawrence County Commission had originally intended to host their weekly meeting on Friday at a senior cookout at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.

However, that session, which was intended to be the first of the body’s on-location meetings for the summer, was canceled and the commissioners instead met in an abbreviated session on June 29 at their normal meeting room at the courthouse.

No county officials came before the commission and there were no commissioners’ reports.

The only business before the body was to approve past minutes, flood plain permits and appropriations and transfers for the week.