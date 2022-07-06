Eric Christian

Eric Allen Christian, 43, of Franklin Furnace, died on June 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Lindsay (Kelley) Christian.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Rocky Deerfield officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.