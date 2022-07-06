ILL All-Stars win yet another close game to advance

Published 10:50 pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022

By Jim Walker


South Point Little League pitcher Kota Copley fires a pitch in an underhand motion during a boys all-star baseball game on Saturday at the ironton Little League. Ironton came away with a 7-5 win and advances to the championship game in the District 11 tournament.(Photo By Tim Gearhart)

 


Ironton Little League All-Stars’ third baseman Ayden Justice (rght) puts the tag on South Point Little League All-Stars’ baserunner Hunter Jones. Ironton played Fairland on Sunday in the loser’s bracket semifinals and came away with a win and beat Minford 3-2 on Monday to win the loser’s bracket and advance to the championship series at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Symmes Valley. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

By Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Ironton Little League 11-12-year-old All-Stars never met a close game they didn’t like.
Ironton won another close game on Monday morning by avenging an earlier loss to Minford as the ILL won 3-2.
During the District 11 tournament, Ironton beat Portsmouth West 13-0, Rock Hill 2-1, lost 4-2 to Minford, then went to the loser’s basket and beat South Point 7-5, Fairland 15-1 and Minford 3-2 to claim the loser’s bracket title.
Ironton now plays Symmes Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the championship bracket Ironton must win twice to take the district title while Symmes Valley needs just one win.
“We have seen adversity for sure,” said Ironton coach Keith Frazer.
Ayden Justice had a big game for Ironton as he went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and run batted in on offense and worked 5.1 innings to get the win. He struck out 10, walked one, gave up only two hits and one of the two runs was unearned.
Beckett Townsend got the final two outs including a strikeout as he recorded the save.
Taking the loss was Colt Donahue who went 1-1 with a double and RBI.
Donahue doubled home a run in the first inning to give Minford a 1-0 lead.
Ironton took a 2-1 lead in the second inning before Minford got a run in the top of the fourth to tie the game.
But an error allowed the decisive run to score in the bottom of the inning.
Monday’s Game
Minford 100 100 = 2 2 2
Ironton 020 10x = 3 4 1
Colt Donahue and G. Rosenberger. Ayden Justice, Jarrod Bridges (6) and Beckett Townsend. W-Justice (IP-5.0., H-2, R-2, ER-1, K-10, BB-1). Save–Townsend (IP-0.2, H-0, R-0, K-1, BB-0). L-Donahoe (IP-5.0, H-4, R-3, ER-0, K-11, BB-2). Hitting-Minford: G. Havens 1-3, Colt Donahoe 1-1 2B RBI, W. Dyer RBI; Ironton: Chase Freeman 1-3, Ayden Justice 2-3 2B 3B RBI, Noah Jones 1-1 2B RBI, Roman Moore RBI.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

Reds spoil Scherzer’s return with a 1-0 ninth-inning win

Bridges, ILL All-Stars stay alive in tourney

Mayfield escapes Cleveland with trade to Carolina

Mets knock around Greene as they knock off Reds, 7-4

Print Article