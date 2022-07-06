ILL All-Stars win yet another close game to advance

By Jim Walker

The Ironton Little League 11-12-year-old All-Stars never met a close game they didn’t like.

Ironton won another close game on Monday morning by avenging an earlier loss to Minford as the ILL won 3-2.

During the District 11 tournament, Ironton beat Portsmouth West 13-0, Rock Hill 2-1, lost 4-2 to Minford, then went to the loser’s basket and beat South Point 7-5, Fairland 15-1 and Minford 3-2 to claim the loser’s bracket title.

Ironton now plays Symmes Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the championship bracket Ironton must win twice to take the district title while Symmes Valley needs just one win.

“We have seen adversity for sure,” said Ironton coach Keith Frazer.

Ayden Justice had a big game for Ironton as he went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and run batted in on offense and worked 5.1 innings to get the win. He struck out 10, walked one, gave up only two hits and one of the two runs was unearned.

Beckett Townsend got the final two outs including a strikeout as he recorded the save.

Taking the loss was Colt Donahue who went 1-1 with a double and RBI.

Donahue doubled home a run in the first inning to give Minford a 1-0 lead.

Ironton took a 2-1 lead in the second inning before Minford got a run in the top of the fourth to tie the game.

But an error allowed the decisive run to score in the bottom of the inning.

Monday’s Game

Minford 100 100 = 2 2 2

Ironton 020 10x = 3 4 1

Colt Donahue and G. Rosenberger. Ayden Justice, Jarrod Bridges (6) and Beckett Townsend. W-Justice (IP-5.0., H-2, R-2, ER-1, K-10, BB-1). Save–Townsend (IP-0.2, H-0, R-0, K-1, BB-0). L-Donahoe (IP-5.0, H-4, R-3, ER-0, K-11, BB-2). Hitting-Minford: G. Havens 1-3, Colt Donahoe 1-1 2B RBI, W. Dyer RBI; Ironton: Chase Freeman 1-3, Ayden Justice 2-3 2B 3B RBI, Noah Jones 1-1 2B RBI, Roman Moore RBI.