Mildred Gibson

Mildred Louise Gibson, 81, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, July 1, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.