Nellie Snow

Nellie S. Snow, 97, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at her Cincinnati home.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 828 15th Street, Huntington, West Virginia with visitation at 9 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. service, with Father Shaji Thomas officiating.

Committal service at Spring Hill Cemetery and repast at the church follows.

Please forward flowers, cards and condolences to Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, 625 County Road 775, PO Box 391, Proctorville, OH, 45669.

Condolences may also be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.