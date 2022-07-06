Samp Johnson

Samp Douglas Johnson, 47, of Crown City, died on July 3, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Danny Evans officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crown City Cemetery, Crown City.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.