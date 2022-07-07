EDITORIAL: Support youth programs at the fair

In just a few days, the crowds will begin flocking to Rome Township for the start of one of the region’s most popular summer events, the Lawrence County Fair.

With amusement rides, concessions, demolition derbies and circus acts, this year’s event will likely see a strong turnout.

And while all of those things are certainly a reason to attend, we would like to remind everyone, as we do each year, to remember the main purpose of the event – the 4-H and FFA competitions that take place throughout the week.

For many youth in the county, the fair represents the culmination of months of hard work on both animal raising and 4-H projects.

While fair attendance benefits these programs, we also hope that everyone in the community who can considers donating to the effort.

The livestock auctions that close out the fair are unique in the field in that all proceeds raised go back to the individual 4-H members. The money they earn from these sales can make a difference toward things such as financing a post-high school education, a down payment on a first car or work toward the next year’s project.

Similarly, the annual Sweet Tooth Auction gives bidders an opportunity, not just to buy treats, but to help fund the activities of the Junior Fair Board, comprised of youth who organize the 4-H side of the fair.

Support from individuals and businesses goes a long way and we encourage everyone to participate.

If you need more information on the process or making a separate donation to the efforts, contact the OSU 4-H Extension office at the Lawrence County Courthouse.