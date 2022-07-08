Letter to the editor: Family thankful for cemetery signage

Newton Cemetery is located in Coal Grove. It is small, adjacent to Woodland Cemetery, and you might miss it even being there.

As far as I know, it has not had a sign identifying it for many years, if ever. It does now. Thanks to the Upper Township trustees, and, specifically, Trustee Craig Thomas, there is signage, which he installed July 1st.

My third great-grandparents, John and Mary Ann Mayne and Jonathan and Elizabeth Rowe, are buried in Newton Cemetery. Natives of England, John and Mary Ann were the first in our Mayne family to emigrate to the United States. John, a miner, settled his family in Ironton. He died there in 1877.

On behalf of the Mayne family, I’d like to thank Mr. Thomas and the trustees for responding to our inquiry and acquiring signage for Newton Cemetery.

Our dad, Don Mayne, was a long-time editor and columnist for The Ironton Tribune as well as The Herald Dispatch. Often, he wrote about the rich history of Ironton and Lawrence County. He would be pleased that his ancestors’ final resting place now is properly identified.

Connie Dziagwa

Parkersburg, West Virginia