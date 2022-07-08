Melinda Davis

Melinda Kay Davis, 68, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, July 7, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.