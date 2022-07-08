Mildred Gibson

Mildred Louise McKenzie Gibson, 81, of Huntington, West Virginia died on Friday, July 1, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers to a monetary donation or snack food to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington in memory of their mother.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.