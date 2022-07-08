Ruby Lambert

Dec. 13, 1943–July 2, 2022

Ruby Jane Nease Lambert, 78, of South Point, passed on July 2, 2022, at the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.

Ruby was born Dec. 13, 1943, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Walter and Alma Marie Jones Nease.

Ruby is survived by her husband, Ted L. Lambert, whom she married on Aug. 28, 1961; four children; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Minister Willie Purdee officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

The Lambert family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral at the church.

