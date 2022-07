Sabrina Smithers

Sabrina A. Smithers, 65, of Huntington, West Virginia, died at her residence on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

A gathering of friends and family will take place Monday, 11 a.m.–noon at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

You may express your condolences to the family at, schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.