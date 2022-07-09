Four competing for fair queen

Pageant and crowning set for Sunday

ROME TOWNSHIP — Four contestants will be competing on Sunday, when the Lawrence County fair queen pageant takes place just after the fair’s opening ceremony.

The event is set for 1 p.m. in the main barn at the fairgrounds in Rome Township, where Willow Maynard, the 2021 queen, will crown her successor.

With more than five decades of history, the pageant, which selects a queen and princess for the fair, is coordinated by Jessi Newman and is open to girls who reside in Lawrence County and who meet eligibility requirements.

For the queen pageant, those taking part must be a member of 4-H or FFA and be between 16-18.

The queen pageant is unique in that the winner has the option to travel to Columbus to take part in the Ohio Fairs Queen competition in January.

Contestants for queen this year are:

Brea Belville

Brea is the daughter of Shannon and Brigette Belville. She is a freshman at Marshall University and a member of the Lawrence County Junior Fair Board.

Makenzie Daniels

Makenzie is the daughter of Brent and Joanna Daniels. She is a Freshman at the Huntington School of Beauty and a member of the Scottown Farmers and Farmerettes 4-H club.

Megan Foltz

Megan is the daughter of Sonya Beckett and Jimmie Foltz.

She is a freshman at the University of Rio Grande and a member of the Lawrence County Copperheads 4-H club as well as the Lawrence County Junior Fair Board.

Veronica Poynor

Veronica is the daughter of Courtney Roach and Nick Poyner. She is a junior at the Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School and a member of the Andis Cornhuskers 4-H club, where she serves as secretary.

Those competing for queen first submit an application, detailing their involvement in the fair and other activities. In Sunday’s competition, after being introduced, contestants walk the ring in the main barn and will answer a series of questions from three judges, who are chosen from the community. Judges are unaffiliated with any of the contestants, so as to avoid bias.

Also taking part is the competition for fair princess, which has a larger field of contestants. The winner will be crowned by last year’s winner, Enola Cade, who, like Maynard, comes from Symmes Valley schools and gave that district a sweep of the 2021 event.

Those competing must be a Lawrence County resident and 4-H or FFA member between 12-15 in age.

Contestants in that pageant are:

Kirsten Dome

Kirsten is the daughter of Jim and Carrie Dome. She is a sophomore and a member of the Farm Hands 4-H club.

Brynlie Gore

Brynlie is the daughter of J.D. and Sara Gore. She is in the 7th grade at Symmes Valley Middle School and a member of the Helping Hands 4-H club.

Isabella Kerns

Isabella is the daughter of BJ and Leslie Kerns. She is a sophomore at Ironton High school and a member of the Over Yonder 4-H club.

Meredith Rogers

Meredith is the daughter of Ryan and Elizabeth Rogers. She is in the eighth grade at Rock Hill Middle school and a member of the Barnbusters 4-H club.

Allie Stallard

Allie is the daughter of Erica and Robbie Fetty and Josh and Amy Stallard. She is a freshman at Dawson Bryant High School and a member of the Back Road Haybalers 4-H club.

Grace Stallo

Grace is the daughter of Hillary Stallo and David Dick. She is a sophomore at Symmes Valley High school and a member of the Greasy Ridge Gang 4-H club.

Newman said she thanks all those from the community that doanted to the events this year.

Taking place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and also overseen by Newman is the Little Miss pageant, which is open to those between the ages of four and 12 and, unlike the other two competitions, does not require a membership in the groups.

For a list and photos of past fair queens, see today’s Focus page on 14A.