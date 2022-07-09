Lawrence County Fair kicks off today

Saturday, July 9

• 9 a.m. – Steve Payne Memorial Horse Pull (Grandstand)

• 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m. – Livestock Skillathon Open (4-H breezeway)

• 2:30 p.m. – Lawrence 4-H walking parade (grandstand) *4-H clubs meet at 4-H shelter to line up

• 5 p.m. – Powerwheel Derby (Grandstand)

• 5:30 p.m. – Lawnmower Derby (Grandstand)

• 6 p.m. – 4-H & FFA Market Chicken & Fancy Poultry Show & Showmanship (4-H shelter)

• 6 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)

Sunday, July 10

• 1 p.m. – Opening ceremonies and crowning of fair queen and princess (Large animal barn)

• 4 p.m. – Kiddie Pedal Pulls (4-H shelter)

• 6 p.m. – Dairy Goat, Pack Goat, Pygmy Goat, & Breeding Goat Show (Large animal barn)

• 6 p.m. – Truck and Tractor Pulls (Grandstand)

— For a listing of the full week’s events, see our fair guide, included in this weekend’s edition of The Ironton Tribune