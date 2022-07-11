Kay Falls

Sept. 14, 1942–July 8, 2022

Kay Frances (Saunders) Falls, 79, of Ironton, passed away July 8, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Falls, whom she married in 1961 and was happily married for 49 years.

Kay was born Sept. 14, 1942, to the late Charles O. “Pat” and Frances C. (Ellcessor) Saunders.

She was a loving mother to Ralph L. “Lonnie” (Theresa) Falls and Timothy A. Falls; she was a fond grandmother of Jacob T. (Mother Bobbie Wilds), Rocco L., Angelina R. and Victoria G. Falls; and a devoted sister of Charles E. (Barbara) Saunders.

Kay’s life was filled with opportunities to work with people, shine the best at majorette, band, church choir, gardening and card club.

Kay went back to school after her boys graduated and earned her teaching degree and worked in the Ironton City Schools.

Visitation will be 6–9 p.m. Tuesday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Rev. Sam Peters officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.