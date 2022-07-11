Letter to the editor: Columnist is wrong on abortion stance

Published 12:00 am Monday, July 11, 2022

By Guest Columnist

In regard to Jim Crawford’s article (as an afterthought) Overturn of Roe. Professor Crawford may be interested in reading the original Hippocratic Oath.

It is rather obvious, Jim Crawford is a radical left wing Democrat. His article in regard to Rowe demonstrates this.

The right to life is the most basic right. Without this right all other rights are immaterial. It is a scientific fact. life begins at conception.

I have the utmost respect for the present Supreme Court and its judges.

John Akers
Elkton, Florida

