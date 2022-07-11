Mountain Health Network offering low-cost wellness screenings in July

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Mountain Health Network (MHN) is offering wellness lab screenings to the community, by appointment only, in July. Low-cost wellness blood profile screenings can be scheduled Monday-Friday, 7-10 a.m., until July 29.

Blood profiles include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium for $25. Optional testing is available with the purchase of a blood profile for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test, and Vitamin D and Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) testing for an additional $15 per test. Lab work should be performed while fasting.

The profiles will only be available at the Cabell Huntington Hospital Lab, located in the 20th Street Professional Building, 1115 20th Street, Huntington. To schedule an appointment, call the MHN Wellness Profile Scheduling Center at 304.526.1056. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Future profiles will be available at HIMG in September and St. Mary’s Medical Center in November.

“Keeping up with regular screenings is an important part of maintaining your health,” said Larry Dial, MD, chief clinical officer, MHN. “Screenings can prevent small issues from becoming bigger problems, so we are pleased to be able to offer these profiles to the community at a low cost.”