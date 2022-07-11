Property transfers
Published 12:00 am Monday, July 11, 2022
• Chester R. Collins to Matthew E. Jacob and Candace L. Jacob, Proctorville, $400,000
• Bobby R. Hanshaw and Dorothy Hanshaw to Ryan Jacob Reynolds, South Point, $4,920
• Karen Musser to Lawrence Pemberton, Chesapeake, $40,750
• David Ashworth to Ronnie L. Workman and Cristina L. Workman, South Point, $145,000
• Tim Barnett and Carolyn Barnett AKA Carolyn C. Barnett to Alvaro Jaime and Maria A. Jaime, South Point, $265,000
• Matthew C. Hale and Cynthia P. Hale to Sammy Joe Canter III and Kristen Noel Canter, Chesapeake, $153,000
• Carlos E. Leep and Crystal G. Leep to Samantha Massie, Ironton, $1,435
• Jessica D. Downing and Joshua S. Downing, Chesapeake, $7,500
• Estate of Casey E. Kerns AKA Casey Kerns to United Bank Inc., Chesapeake and Ironton, $116,667
• Estate of Casey E. Kerns AKA Casey Kerns to United Bank, Chesapeake, $61,000
• David L. Conley to Laurabeth Dishman, Coal Grove, $1,850
• Laurabeth Dishman and Kyle Dishman to Caleb G. Wilks, Coal Grove, $85,000
• Nicholas L. Chinn to Ashlee Jenkins and Joseph Matthew Jenkins Jr., Proctorville, $265,000
• DAG Construction Group LLC to Susan Rene Brooks, Proctorville, $380,000
• GETJ LLC to Michael Dray and Erica Dray, Ironton, $50,000
• James Poole and Amanda Poole to Cara Nelson, Proctorville, $280,000
• Ryan M. Bright and Krista Bright to William Souerdike, Proctorville, $5,000
• RAC II LTD by Robert Clyse to Ronald David Dickess and Kimberly Jane Dickess, Ironton, $36,000
• Freddie E. Robinson to Redith Bennett, South Point, $179,600
• Michael T. Sutton and Mary D. Sutton to Anthony Deuayne Evans, Ironton, $255,500
• Pine Grove Development Inc. to Mark E. Delong DBA M&M Fabrication and Construction, Elizabeth, $11,000
• Marjorie A. Upchurch to Michael A. Childers, Proctorville, $24,000
• Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Greggory A. Howard Jr. and Ashley Lynne Black, South Point, $120,150
• Caleb and Katie Jo Holderby to David Earl Ison, Perry, $71,000
• Steven Hern to Justin Hern, Kitts Hill, $10,000
• Jennifer Conley and Charles Conley to Megan A. Ellis, South Point, $145,000
• Howard Perdue and Romaine Perdue to James M. Lynd and Melonie Lynd, South Point, $16,000
• Joshua Stroud and Dakota Donald to James R. Adams, Scottown, $12,000
• Roger L. Ray and Carol L. Ray ET AL to Debra Brisker, Chesapeake, $60,000
• Brenda Boggs to Tanner Slone, Windsor, $25,000
• Becky J. Miller to Robert Brown, Ironton, $55,000
• William M. Crowe and Deanna R. Crowe to Abbie Crowe, Ironton, $107,000
• David Lee Imes and Bennie F. Imes to Daniel Lawrence Rist, Ironton, $150,000
• Redith G. Bennett to Nicholas J. Fulford and Kayla D. Fulford, Ironton, $359,900