Property transfers

• Chester R. Collins to Matthew E. Jacob and Candace L. Jacob, Proctorville, $400,000

• Bobby R. Hanshaw and Dorothy Hanshaw to Ryan Jacob Reynolds, South Point, $4,920

• Karen Musser to Lawrence Pemberton, Chesapeake, $40,750

• David Ashworth to Ronnie L. Workman and Cristina L. Workman, South Point, $145,000

• Tim Barnett and Carolyn Barnett AKA Carolyn C. Barnett to Alvaro Jaime and Maria A. Jaime, South Point, $265,000

• Matthew C. Hale and Cynthia P. Hale to Sammy Joe Canter III and Kristen Noel Canter, Chesapeake, $153,000

• Carlos E. Leep and Crystal G. Leep to Samantha Massie, Ironton, $1,435

• Jessica D. Downing and Joshua S. Downing, Chesapeake, $7,500

• Estate of Casey E. Kerns AKA Casey Kerns to United Bank Inc., Chesapeake and Ironton, $116,667

• Estate of Casey E. Kerns AKA Casey Kerns to United Bank, Chesapeake, $61,000

• David L. Conley to Laurabeth Dishman, Coal Grove, $1,850

• Laurabeth Dishman and Kyle Dishman to Caleb G. Wilks, Coal Grove, $85,000

• Nicholas L. Chinn to Ashlee Jenkins and Joseph Matthew Jenkins Jr., Proctorville, $265,000

• DAG Construction Group LLC to Susan Rene Brooks, Proctorville, $380,000

• GETJ LLC to Michael Dray and Erica Dray, Ironton, $50,000

• James Poole and Amanda Poole to Cara Nelson, Proctorville, $280,000

• Ryan M. Bright and Krista Bright to William Souerdike, Proctorville, $5,000

• RAC II LTD by Robert Clyse to Ronald David Dickess and Kimberly Jane Dickess, Ironton, $36,000

• Freddie E. Robinson to Redith Bennett, South Point, $179,600

• Michael T. Sutton and Mary D. Sutton to Anthony Deuayne Evans, Ironton, $255,500

• Pine Grove Development Inc. to Mark E. Delong DBA M&M Fabrication and Construction, Elizabeth, $11,000

• Marjorie A. Upchurch to Michael A. Childers, Proctorville, $24,000

• Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Greggory A. Howard Jr. and Ashley Lynne Black, South Point, $120,150

• Caleb and Katie Jo Holderby to David Earl Ison, Perry, $71,000

• Steven Hern to Justin Hern, Kitts Hill, $10,000

• Jennifer Conley and Charles Conley to Megan A. Ellis, South Point, $145,000

• Howard Perdue and Romaine Perdue to James M. Lynd and Melonie Lynd, South Point, $16,000

• Joshua Stroud and Dakota Donald to James R. Adams, Scottown, $12,000

• Roger L. Ray and Carol L. Ray ET AL to Debra Brisker, Chesapeake, $60,000

• Brenda Boggs to Tanner Slone, Windsor, $25,000

• Becky J. Miller to Robert Brown, Ironton, $55,000

• William M. Crowe and Deanna R. Crowe to Abbie Crowe, Ironton, $107,000

• David Lee Imes and Bennie F. Imes to Daniel Lawrence Rist, Ironton, $150,000

• Redith G. Bennett to Nicholas J. Fulford and Kayla D. Fulford, Ironton, $359,900

