Rich Young
Published 3:44 pm Monday, July 11, 2022
Rich Young, 66, of Ironton, died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his residence.
There will be a joint funeral for both Richard and his brother, Gregory Young, at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at St Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church in Ironton. Both brothers will be interned afterwards at Calvary Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held afterwards at The Armory from 1:30–3:30 p.m.
Friends are invited to join.
Music will be provided by playing Greg’s old albums.