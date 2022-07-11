Rich Young

Rich Young, 66, of Ironton, died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his residence.

There will be a joint funeral for both Richard and his brother, Gregory Young, at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at St Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church in Ironton. Both brothers will be interned afterwards at Calvary Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held afterwards at The Armory from 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Friends are invited to join.

Music will be provided by playing Greg’s old albums.